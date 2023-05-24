Ed Sheeran Crashes A High School's Band Practice: WATCH

Ed Sheeran just gave some high schoolers a fantastic story to tell for the rest of their lives. During the singer's time off in between concerts in Florida this week, he walked into band practice at Blake High School in Tampa, Florida.

In the video posted to Hillsborough Country Public Schools' Facebook page, Sheeran casually walks into the room as a room full of students practice a rendition of his one of latest songs "Eyes Closed." Sheeran joins in with his guitar in hand. "I thought I'd come in and play some songs," Sheeran said before revealing that he would be leaving new guitars for the school's music department. But the greatest surprise was when Sheeran informed the students that he would be giving them all free tickets to his show the following night at Raymond James Stadium.