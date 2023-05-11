Ed Sheeran Shares Adorable Video With Maxine The Corgi

Ed Sheeran is living his best life on tour based on a new video of him hanging out with social media star Maxine the Fluffy Corgi. On Thursday, May 11th, Maxine posted a video of the "Eyes Closed" singer carrying her in a backpack. "This is amazing," Ed said while smiling into the camera.

The fan reaction also prompted some jokes in the comments section. "Is it true 'Shape of You' was written about Maxine?" one fan joked. "You can see who the real celebrity is 😌❤️," added another. " Some fans even think Ed will get a corgi soon. "Calling it now: Maxine is going to inspire Ed to get a corgi," said one fan, with another adding, "or to write a song on corgis!"