Ed Sheeran Shares Adorable Video With Maxine The Corgi

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is living his best life on tour based on a new video of him hanging out with social media star Maxine the Fluffy Corgi. On Thursday, May 11th, Maxine posted a video of the "Eyes Closed" singer carrying her in a backpack. "This is amazing," Ed said while smiling into the camera.

The fan reaction also prompted some jokes in the comments section. "Is it true 'Shape of You' was written about Maxine?" one fan joked. "You can see who the real celebrity is 😌❤️," added another. " Some fans even think Ed will get a corgi soon. "Calling it now: Maxine is going to inspire Ed to get a corgi," said one fan, with another adding, "or to write a song on corgis!"

However, it seems as though things between Ed and Maxine went south. In a follow-up video on his own account, Ed is heartbroken that Maxine is in the backpack of another man: Sheeran's longtime manager Stuart Camp. "I've been replaced," the singer says into the camera after failing to get a word in "about the album" and "about how the tour is going."

"I remember when I used to be the favourite," Ed captioned the post. "GET USED TO IT, ED," Maxine replied in the comments section.

Aside from the Maxine drama, Ed is gearing up to play at the 58th ACM Awards for the first time ever tonight (May 11th). Garth Brooks is set to host the show with legendary country artist Dolly Parton starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees here!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.