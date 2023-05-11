Ed Sheeran Shares Adorable Video With Maxine The Corgi
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran is living his best life on tour based on a new video of him hanging out with social media star Maxine the Fluffy Corgi. On Thursday, May 11th, Maxine posted a video of the "Eyes Closed" singer carrying her in a backpack. "This is amazing," Ed said while smiling into the camera.
The fan reaction also prompted some jokes in the comments section. "Is it true 'Shape of You' was written about Maxine?" one fan joked. "You can see who the real celebrity is 😌❤️," added another. " Some fans even think Ed will get a corgi soon. "Calling it now: Maxine is going to inspire Ed to get a corgi," said one fan, with another adding, "or to write a song on corgis!"
However, it seems as though things between Ed and Maxine went south. In a follow-up video on his own account, Ed is heartbroken that Maxine is in the backpack of another man: Sheeran's longtime manager Stuart Camp. "I've been replaced," the singer says into the camera after failing to get a word in "about the album" and "about how the tour is going."
"I remember when I used to be the favourite," Ed captioned the post. "GET USED TO IT, ED," Maxine replied in the comments section.
Aside from the Maxine drama, Ed is gearing up to play at the 58th ACM Awards for the first time ever tonight (May 11th). Garth Brooks is set to host the show with legendary country artist Dolly Parton starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees here!