Halsey & Suga Of BTS Announce New Collaboration

Halsey and Suga are teaming up for an exciting new collaboration. On Thursday, June 1st, it was announced that the Grammy-nominated singer and the BTS member will be releasing their new song "Lilith" which will serve as the anthem for the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the Diablo game series called Diablo IV.

"Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)" featuring Halsey and Suga will hit streaming platforms on Monday, June 5th, just one day before the game releases on Tuesday, June 6th. The game's official Twitter account shared a dramatic teaser for the song and accompanying music video which you can check out below.