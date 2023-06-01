Halsey & Suga Of BTS Announce New Collaboration
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 1, 2023
Halsey and Suga are teaming up for an exciting new collaboration. On Thursday, June 1st, it was announced that the Grammy-nominated singer and the BTS member will be releasing their new song "Lilith" which will serve as the anthem for the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the Diablo game series called Diablo IV.
"Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)" featuring Halsey and Suga will hit streaming platforms on Monday, June 5th, just one day before the game releases on Tuesday, June 6th. The game's official Twitter account shared a dramatic teaser for the song and accompanying music video which you can check out below.
.@halsey ft. #SUGA of @BTS_twt | Lilith | June 5th#DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/gQ4MfrImyq— Diablo (@Diablo) June 1, 2023
Just last month, Halsey surprised BTS fans by making an unannounced appearance during Suga's Los Angeles stop on his 'Suga Agust D' world tour. The two performed one song together, giving their 2020 collaboration "Suga's Interlude," off Halsey's third album Manic, its live debut with both artists. The venue posted footage of the surprise performance which shows Halsey and Suga talking to each other on stage and addressing the audience. "We've been on the stage together so many times but this felt really different. So thank you guys so much for having me," Hasley said as the crowd roared.
In other BTS news, their label announced this week that all seven members will be releasing a song called "Take Two" as a gift to the ARMY on the band's 10th anniversary. As for Halsey, this will be the first new song she's released since dropping the solo version of Post Malone's "Die 4 Me" in February.