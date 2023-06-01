Kim Kardashian Hints At New Romance After Pete Davidson Breakup

Kim Kardashian may have a romance with a mystery man. In a preview for next Thursday's The Kardashians episode, the reality TV star hinted at a new relationship with a man nicknamed "Fred."

In a new clip, Kim tells Scott Disick, "My friends want me to meet someone," per Page Six. "Let's call this guy 'Fred,'" he said to keep Kim's potential love interest anonymous. "Does he meet the standards?" To which Kim enthusiastically responds, "Oh, so meets the standards." Elsewhere in the promo clip, Kim was seen texting someone and smiling on camera during one of her confessionals. "Is that 'Fred'?" a producer asks Kim and she replies, "Yep!"

The potential new relationship comes around 10 months after Kim and SNL alum Pete Davidson called it quits. The two started dating in October 2021 and ended the relationship nine months later. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids," a source said of their breakup at the time.

Since then, Davidson has been linked to several other celebrities and started dating his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders. However, there's no bad blood between exes Kim and Pete. They even had a sweet reunion at the 2023 Met Gala in May. Based on a trailer released prior to Season 3 of The Kardashians premiering, Kim will further delve into her relationship and breakup with Davidson throughout the new episodes.

