Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug on stage during a performance on her Eras Tour this weekend and she handled it perfectly and hilariously. The moment took place during Sunday night's show in Chicago (June 4th). In fan footage, Swift can be seen coughing and turning away from the cameras that project her onto the jumbotrons. "I swallowed a bug," she admitted. "I'm so sorry."

While trying to regain her composure, Swift mumbled about the incident being "so stupid," before turning around to jokingly tell the audience that the bug was "delicious." But even massive pop stars like Swift get embarrassed.