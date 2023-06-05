Taylor Swift Accidentally Swallows A Bug On Stage: 'Delicious'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug on stage during a performance on her Eras Tour this weekend and she handled it perfectly and hilariously. The moment took place during Sunday night's show in Chicago (June 4th). In fan footage, Swift can be seen coughing and turning away from the cameras that project her onto the jumbotrons. "I swallowed a bug," she admitted. "I'm so sorry."

While trying to regain her composure, Swift mumbled about the incident being "so stupid," before turning around to jokingly tell the audience that the bug was "delicious." But even massive pop stars like Swift get embarrassed.

"Is there any chance that none of you saw that?" she joked. "It's fine, it's all, it's... I've swallowed it. So I'm just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again, there's so many bugs. There's a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun." 

Aside from the bug mishap, Swift's three-night run in Chicago featured another unexpected moment. On Saturday night (June 3rd), Swift brought out a special guest, Maren Morris, and the two teamed up to perform surprise song, "You All Over Me." The performance marked Swift's first time playing the song live which is a From The Vault track of Fearless (Taylor's Version). Swift has also surprised fans in other cities by bringing out Ice Spice to perform their recently released remix of Midnights track "Karma," as well as Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Aaron Dessner of The National, and Marcus Mumford.

This coming weekend, Swift will take the Eras Tour To Detroit, Michigan for two nights with openers girl in red, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

