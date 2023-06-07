Ed Sheeran Gets Serenaded By A Fan During 'TODAY Show' Performance

For once, Ed Sheeran was on the receiving end of a beautiful serenade. During his performance on the TODAY Show earlier this week, Hoda Kotb went into the crowd to shine the spotlight on some of Sheeran's super fans. After showing off one fan's Ed tattoo, a fan was given the mic and sang a rendition of Sheeran's hit song "Perfect."

The fan, Ed Castillo from Clifton, New Jersey, sang through the entire chorus and Sheeran even accompanied him by adding some gentle chords as he sang. Elsewhere in his visit to the morning show, Sheeran performed one of his latest hits off his new album Subtract, "Eyes Closed."

Watch the special moment here!

While speaking with Kotb and the other TODAY Show hosts, Sheeran revealed what may be next in his career. "I’ve known for the last 13 years what Mathematics would be, and now it’s, like, what to do next?” Sheeran told them. “There’s lots of questions going around in my head.” When Carson Daly asked about Sheeran's previous comments about a pivot to country music– especially after he performed with Luke Combs at the ACM Awards in May— the singer-songwriter replied, "I lived in Nashville for a couple of years, and I kind of fell in love with [country music] there. That’s something I would love to do at some point.”

Sheeran is currently on the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour. Before playing his stadium and theater shows, Sheeran developed a habit of surprising fans at local spots and giving them impromptu performances and sometimes free tickets to his show.