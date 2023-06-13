Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced new music! On Tuesday, June 13th, the star revealed that her new song "Vampire" will hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 30th! Rodrigo took to social media to share a black and white photo of her side profile, showing off two purple bandaids covering what's presumably a bite mark. "my new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!" she wrote on the post.

Just last week, the Grammy winner launched a countdown clock for June 30th on the front page of her website with no explanation. However, fans correctly assumed it would be new music since Rodrigo had been recently teasing her new projects.