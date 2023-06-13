Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Song 'Vampire'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 13, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced new music! On Tuesday, June 13th, the star revealed that her new song "Vampire" will hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 30th! Rodrigo took to social media to share a black and white photo of her side profile, showing off two purple bandaids covering what's presumably a bite mark. "my new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!" she wrote on the post.
Just last week, the Grammy winner launched a countdown clock for June 30th on the front page of her website with no explanation. However, fans correctly assumed it would be new music since Rodrigo had been recently teasing her new projects.
Rodrigo recently teased new music on the two-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR. "The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise," she wrote on social media last month. She even shared a 2-second clip of a new song.
In April, Rodrigo reignited hope for new music after sharing a photo with pop singer Charli XCX, making fans think the two have been collaborating on Rodrigo's new album. At the start of this year, Rodrigo took to her Instagram Story to let fans know she was hard at work on music. "Working on so many new songs," she wrote in a text caption over a video of her and a collaborator working on music together. "I'm excited to show u! Thank u for everything."