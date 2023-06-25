Ice Spice Brings A Piece Of Her Hometown To The 2023 BET Awards Stage

Ice Spice transformed the 2023 BET Awards stage into her hometown during her performance at culture's biggest night on Sunday (June 25).

The Bronx rapper made sure her New York City neighborhood was well represented on the Los Angeles stage as she treated the crowd to a rendition of her song "Munch (Feelin' U)." The performance began with a group playing a pick-up basketball game before the camera shifted up to reveal Ice Spice sitting on the net on the backboard high up in the air.

After the board slowly lowered her down to the ground so she could make her way to a perfect replica of a corner market store straight out of the Bronx, she and a host of backup dancers performed on the sidewalk as Ice Spice showed off her flow on her track "Princess Diana."