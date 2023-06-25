Ice Spice Brings A Piece Of Her Hometown To The 2023 BET Awards Stage
By Sarah Tate
June 26, 2023
Ice Spice transformed the 2023 BET Awards stage into her hometown during her performance at culture's biggest night on Sunday (June 25).
The Bronx rapper made sure her New York City neighborhood was well represented on the Los Angeles stage as she treated the crowd to a rendition of her song "Munch (Feelin' U)." The performance began with a group playing a pick-up basketball game before the camera shifted up to reveal Ice Spice sitting on the net on the backboard high up in the air.
After the board slowly lowered her down to the ground so she could make her way to a perfect replica of a corner market store straight out of the Bronx, she and a host of backup dancers performed on the sidewalk as Ice Spice showed off her flow on her track "Princess Diana."
As she transitioned into "In Ha Mood," Ice Spice moved along the stage toward a Fordham Road train station stop, stomping up the steps in her knee-high white boots as she made her way to the realistic subway platform, complete with trains whizzing by as she wrapped up her stellar performance.
The "Gangsta Boo" rapper is having a big year and has recently teamed up with two of the biggest names in music, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. After throwing out a verse on Swift's song "Karma," she and Minaj dropped their song "Barbie World," a track inspired by Aqua's iconic song "Barbie Girl" and that will be featured in the highly-anticipated upcoming Barbie film.
The 2023 BET Awards were the place to be for a night filled with unmatched energy and out of this world performance from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Patti LaBelle, Coco Jones, Latto and many more, as well as incredible collaborative tributes to celebrate 50 years of hip hop and honor the lasting legacy of the game-changing genre. In addition to the night of performances, the stars turned out on the red carpet with some truly stunning looks.