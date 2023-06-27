Netflix Shares Update On Deal With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

After Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes came to an end this year, royal fans have been wondering about the fate of Markle and Prince Harry's deal with Netflix. On Tuesday, June 27th, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to People that they have no intention of cutting their deal short.

"We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," a Netflix spokesperson told the outlet. "Harry & Meghan was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus." The multi-year deal between the couple and Netflix was signed shortly after they famously stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

In December 2022, the Duke and Duchess released their long-awaited docuseries Harry & Meghan which gave viewers a look at their love story as well as the backstory behind their decision to step away from their royal duties and move from the UK to Montecito, California. According to Netflix, the show earned them their biggest documentary debut week ever with 81.55 million viewing hours per People.

For their next project with Netlifx, Heart of Invictus will take a look at the athletes participating in Prince Harry's Invictus Games for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, serving and veterans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also served as executive producers on Live to Lead, a documentary about changemakers that premiered shortly after Harry & Meghan on December 31st. "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" Prince Harry said while appearing in the trailer. Meghan also makes an appearance adding, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."