Ariana Grande Shares First Look At Her 'WICKED' Costume

Although Ariana's keeping quiet on details from her movie set, she's been opening up to fans in recent posts. Last week, the pop star took to TikTok to share a video addressing concerns about her current body and weight. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what," she told fans in the rare video statement. "If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

She also hasn't held back with telling fans how much the filming of WICKED has impacted her. In an Instagram post from last month, Ariana revealed they are "halfway" through filming and she's "savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda."

WICKED Part One hits theaters on November 27th, 2024.