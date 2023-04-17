Ariana Grande Shares First Look At Her 'WICKED' Costume
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 17, 2023
Ariana Grande has shared a first look of herself in costume for the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie musical WICKED Part One. On Sunday, April 16th, the singer/actress took to Instagram to share a dark photo of herself as Glinda. In the photo, Ariana is wearing a fluffy pink dress and long blonde hair as she walks up a large staircase. Her costar Cynthia Erivo shared a similarly dark photo of herself in full costume for Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West.
Neither star shared a caption on their photos but fans and peers lit up the comments sections with encouraging words and generally expressed that these two photos are starting to make the movie feel real after nearly a year of teasing.
Although Ariana's keeping quiet on details from her movie set, she's been opening up to fans in recent posts. Last week, the pop star took to TikTok to share a video addressing concerns about her current body and weight. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what," she told fans in the rare video statement. "If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… We should really work towards not doing that as much.”
She also hasn't held back with telling fans how much the filming of WICKED has impacted her. In an Instagram post from last month, Ariana revealed they are "halfway" through filming and she's "savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda."
WICKED Part One hits theaters on November 27th, 2024.