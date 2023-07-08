Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Feud Gets Response From Andrea Bocelli

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud now has a mediator! In last week's episode, Kim hit back at her sister's claims that she copied her Italian wedding for a campaign with Dolce & Gabbana.

The SKIMS founder called out Kourtney during a confessional saying, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f–king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

The following day, Friday, July 8th, Andrea Bocelli actually took to Instagram Stories to weigh in on the family feud. "Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing to you,” he wrote on his Instagram Story per Page Six. “But know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!”

One of this season's main storylines is the feud between Kim and Kourtney. It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of "legit copying" her wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she's expecting a baby boy with, in Portofino, Italy for a job. Later in the episode, Kim said she "couldn’t have been more mindful” while proceeding with the Dolce & Gabbana collab and even avoided specific looks "out of respect for Kourtney.”