Britney Spears & Will.i.am Release Teaser For Upcoming Collab
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 19, 2023
Britney Spears fans are ecstatic to be getting another new song from the pop icon! Especially since it's a collaboration with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am. This week, the producer took to Twitter to reveal that he and Britney would soon be releasing a new song together called "Mind Your Business." The song will mark the first collaboration between the two since their 2013 hit "Scream & Shout."
On Tuesday, July 18th, Will.i.am returned to Twitter to reveal that "Mind Your Business," will be released later this week on Friday, July 21st. "I’m so excited for this release… I feel like it’s the first released all over again… I can’t wait for FRIDAY… You are now NOW rocking with… will.i.am and BRITNEY bitch!!!" he wrote alongside a short teaser of the song. Check it out below!
July 21st is the date…— will.i.am (@iamwill) July 18, 2023
I’m so excited for this release…
I feel like it’s the first released all over again…
I can’t wait for FRIDAY…
You are now NOW rocking with…https://t.co/9h25DLRAUu and BRITNEY bitch!!!#MINDyourBUSINESS pic.twitter.com/F5MdG8TmdP
Britney has been having an exciting month. Not only is she releasing her first new song since her 2022 return to music with Elton John, but she also announced that her tell-all memoir The Woman In Me is officially hitting shelves this fall.
The pop star took to Instagram to open up about the process of releasing her long-awaited memoir. "So, I just got finished with my book. It's coming out very soon. I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram last week. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." The Woman In Me will be available everywhere on October 24th.