Britney Spears & Will.i.am Release Teaser For Upcoming Collab

Britney Spears fans are ecstatic to be getting another new song from the pop icon! Especially since it's a collaboration with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am. This week, the producer took to Twitter to reveal that he and Britney would soon be releasing a new song together called "Mind Your Business." The song will mark the first collaboration between the two since their 2013 hit "Scream & Shout."

On Tuesday, July 18th, Will.i.am returned to Twitter to reveal that "Mind Your Business," will be released later this week on Friday, July 21st. "I’m so excited for this release… I feel like it’s the first released all over again… I can’t wait for FRIDAY… You are now NOW rocking with… will.i.am and BRITNEY bitch!!!" he wrote alongside a short teaser of the song. Check it out below!