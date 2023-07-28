Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Are Still Going Strong

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are going strong! In fact, they were just spotted on another sushi date in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (July 26th). According to People, the rumored couple recently went on vacation together at Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho. A source also added that the Grammy winner and model looked "really cute" and "so happy together" during the vacation.

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the source continued. "They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was." Earlier this year, another source shared that Bad Bunny & Kendall's romance was "getting more serious." After a "slow start," they now "spend almost every day together now."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source told People. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill. He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

The romance rumors first started in March after the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. Most recently, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella in April.