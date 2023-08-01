JoJo Siwa Gets First Tattoo While Hanging Out With Raven-Symoné

JoJo Siwa got her first tattoo while hanging out with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. JoJo documented the momentous occasion on her Snapchat and revealed that her first ink is an ode to her first concert. According to E! News (where you can see photos of the tattoo), The Dance Moms alum explained that the tattoo— the number 1031 behind her right ear— represents "how many days my first concert lasted," which was the JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, a concert series that ran from 2019 to 2022.

She added that "03 is the year that I was born so that's why it looks like 03 with the lines on the side." Siwa also said that three is a "significant number" that she included in her first tattoo for a special reason but she couldn't "say why yet." Raven filmed while JoJo laid on the table to get her first tattoo and when it was all done, JoJo loved it. "So sick! I'm obsessed," she said after seeing the final product.

Earlier this month, JoJo made headlines for doubling down on her previous comments on Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. Siwa revealed that she doesn't regret calling out the actress in a TikTok back in 2022. However, it's less about the prior interaction that Siwa first based her comment on and more about Bure's subtle homophobia and conservative views.

"I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting," Siwa said per Page Six. “I’m okay with calling her out in the way that I did. For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do [with] LGBTQIA+ … that’s my people. And I have to stand up for my people.”