Cardi B's Microphone From Las Vegas Show Sells For Nearly $100,000

The microwave became the center of attention after Bardi chucked it at a woman in retaliation for the ice cubes and water that was thrown in her face during her performance at Drai's Nightclub at the end of July. The "JEALOUSY" rapper threw it into the crowd where it hit one woman and then hit another woman after the mic ricochet. The second woman who was hit decided to file a police report.



Authorities in Las Vegas launched a battery investigation after the incident occurred. After they thoroughly investigated the situation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police determined that the artist did not commit a crime.



"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi," Cardi's lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told the outlet last week. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.



The money from the auction will be split between two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

