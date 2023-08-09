Cardi B's Microphone From Las Vegas Show Sells For Nearly $100,000
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2023
The microphone Cardi B tossed at a woman in the crowd of her recent show in Las Vegas has been auctioned off for almost $100,000.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, August 8, the owner of the Shure Axient digital microphone closed his eBay listing at a grand total of $99,900. When he launched the auction last week, Scott Fisher, the owner of production company The Wave which provided the mic for Cardi's show, started the bidding at $500. The price skyrocketed after Fisher received at least 120 bids over the span of a week.
The microwave became the center of attention after Bardi chucked it at a woman in retaliation for the ice cubes and water that was thrown in her face during her performance at Drai's Nightclub at the end of July. The "JEALOUSY" rapper threw it into the crowd where it hit one woman and then hit another woman after the mic ricochet. The second woman who was hit decided to file a police report.
Authorities in Las Vegas launched a battery investigation after the incident occurred. After they thoroughly investigated the situation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police determined that the artist did not commit a crime.
"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi," Cardi's lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told the outlet last week. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.
The money from the auction will be split between two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.