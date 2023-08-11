Selena Gomez To Host First Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez has announced that she'll be launching an annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit this fall. On Thursday, August 10th, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she's getting ready to host the benefit in Los Angeles in October and the event will support youth mental health organizations.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez said in a statement per People. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

The event is set to take place on October 4th and will bring together 350 celebrities, philanthropists, mental health advocates, and supporters and partners of the foundation. Along with Gomez hosting, her Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short and producer Marshmello are set to participate. Additional performers and entertainers are to be announced at a later date.

Over the years, Gomez has used her platform to be open about her own mental health struggles to help destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness for mental healthcare. Last year, she shared her story and discussed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Her beauty company Rare Beauty also donates 1% of all sales to support mental health.