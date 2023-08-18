Charlie Puth Wants Everyone To Know About His Relationship On 'Lipstick'

Charlie Puth is back with a new song! Per usual, the hitmaker spent the past week teasing the new release by showing fans his creative process. On Friday, August 18th, they got to hear the full track called "Lipstick," complete with a sultry music video.

In the chorus, Charlie sings, "Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body/ Just to show these bitches that you're mine/ Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby/ You're the one who gets it all the time." The song is about more than just sex though. In the first verse, Puth is ready to go all in; meet the family, and make it Instagram official.