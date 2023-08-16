Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Ben Affleck
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 16, 2023
Jennifer Lopez's birthday tribute to her husband Ben Affleck has people believing in love again! The actor rang in his 51st birthday on Tuesday, August 15th, and JLo took to Instagram to celebrate. "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" she wrote in the post. In the accompanying video, Lopez records a sweet moment of Affleck driving and passionately singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful Word."
Fans took to the comments section to gush over the longtime couple's relationship. "You two are the reason why I believe in true love 😭" one fan admitted, with another adding, "You guys are couple goals. Girl, you wifed him up right." One fan account even asked JLo, "Pls I need the unedited version of Ben singing."
The couple also celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month and the "Waiting for Tonight" singer shared the special moment with fans by sending out one of her On The JLo newsletters. "One Year Since Our Midnight Trip To Vegas," the newsletter's subject line read, referring to the date that JLo and Ben said "I Do" in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas last summer.
