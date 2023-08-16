Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Ben Affleck

The couple also celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month and the "Waiting for Tonight" singer shared the special moment with fans by sending out one of her On The JLo newsletters. "One Year Since Our Midnight Trip To Vegas," the newsletter's subject line read, referring to the date that JLo and Ben said "I Do" in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas last summer.

In a short video, Lopez sat on her couch makeup-free and lip-synced along to audio of the new song. In addition to the video, Lopez also shared the full lyrics to the new song but didn't share any information on when it will be released but we do know it's the 12th track on her forthcoming album This Is Me... Now. The album, a sequel to her third studio album This Is Me... Then which dropped back in 2002, is expected to be released sometime this year. In November 2022, Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album by announcing the release of the follow-up album.