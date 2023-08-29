Adele Wants To Be A 'Mom Again Soon' & Reveals List Of Baby Names

"I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name," Adele said in the video. "I love Ray for a girl as well," she added and the fan said that's actually going to be her baby girl's middle name.

Adele has previously opened up about the possibility of having more kids. "I definitely would like a couple more kids," Adele said last summer. "It would be wonderful if we can." However, she went on to reveal she's not dead set on having more. Nine years ago, Adele welcomed her first child with former husband Simon Konecki. "If not, I've got Angelo," she said, referring to her son. "I just want to be happy." She went on to share more about her experience with motherhood saying that she has changed in "every single way" since becoming a mom. "Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom," she shared.