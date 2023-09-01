Lady Gaga Debuts Soul Version Of 'Stupid Love' At Las Vegas Residency

"Lady Gaga turning “Stupid Love” into a jazz song in Vegas wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card," the longtime Gaga fan page Gaga Daily wrote on Twitter. "This is so good!!!" one fan commented, while another praised, "It honestly hits." This isn't the first time Gaga has sat behind the piano and delivered some soulful funk for an audience. Back in 2015, the Grammy winner performed at Stevie Wonder's Grammy Salute with an energetic rendition of his classic song "I Wish." You can watch that performance here.

Last night's Jazz & Piano was not only the first time Gaga has hit the stage in 2023 (she's been busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux), but it also marked her return to the stage since her longtime collaborator and the reason we know her as a jazz singer, Tony Bennet passed away. On what would have been his 97th birthday, Gaga wrote on Instagram: I’ll celebrate you every time I’m on stage singing jazz music, every time I’m with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I’ll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world. 😘"