The Last Photo Of Queen Elizabeth II Was Taken One Year Ago Today

The very last public photo of Queen Elizabeth II was taken one year ago today on September 6th, 2022. Just days before her death, the late monarch was all smiles while appointing Liz Truss as prime minister. The meeting would mark her final public duty before she passed away days later on September 8th, 2022.

In the photos, taken in the Drawing Room of Balmoral Castle, the Queen is seen smiling while using a cane due to her mobility issues. Queen Elizabeth had been regularly using a cane since October 2021. There are also photos of the Queen shaking hands with Truss. Although her appointment would prove to be very short-lived, she was the 15th prime minister under the Queen's record-breaking reign.