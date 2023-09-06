The Last Photo Of Queen Elizabeth II Was Taken One Year Ago Today
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2023
The very last public photo of Queen Elizabeth II was taken one year ago today on September 6th, 2022. Just days before her death, the late monarch was all smiles while appointing Liz Truss as prime minister. The meeting would mark her final public duty before she passed away days later on September 8th, 2022.
In the photos, taken in the Drawing Room of Balmoral Castle, the Queen is seen smiling while using a cane due to her mobility issues. Queen Elizabeth had been regularly using a cane since October 2021. There are also photos of the Queen shaking hands with Truss. Although her appointment would prove to be very short-lived, she was the 15th prime minister under the Queen's record-breaking reign.
Later this week, the royal family will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Queen's death. Her grandson Prince Harry will actually be in the UK for the special day but is reportedly not planning on reuniting with his estranged family. Page Six reported that insiders have claimed Prince Harry has not yet received an invitation to join his family at Balmoral Castle for an intimate event that night to commemorate her passing.
The Duke of Sussex is set to appear at the annual WellChild charity event in London on September 7th but he'll be making the appearance solo. His wife Meghan Markle won't be joining him on the trip as she has "previous commitments" with their two children 4-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet. Prince Harry will also be heading to Germany for the sixth iteration of the Invictus Games competition he founded.