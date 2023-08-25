Prince Harry To Return To UK Ahead Of Queen Elizabeth's Death Anniversary

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom soon! According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex is set to appear at the annual WellChild charity event in London on September 7th but he'll be making the appearance solo. His wife Meghan Markle won't be joining him on the trip as she has "previous commitments" with their two children 4-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet.
The Duke will also be heading to Germany for the sixth iteration of the Invictus Games competition he founded.

Harry's trip back to his homeland will also coincide with the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8th, 2022. However, it doesn't seem like he'll be visiting the royal family despite being in town amid the anniversary. Page Six reports that insiders have claimed Prince Harry has not yet received an invitation to join his family at Balmoral Castle for an intimate event that night to commemorate her passing.

In addition, a source told The Sun that there "hasn’t been any outreach to them” from the royal family. However, there was a recent report that claimed Kate Middleton had been making secret calls to Prince Harry. “Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks," an anonymous source told Closer Weekly this month. Earlier this August, Prince Harry also got another demotion on the royal family's official website.

