Doja Cat Shares Update After Concerning Fans With Neck Brace Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 7, 2023
Doja Cat sparked some concern after posting a photo that showed her wearing a neck brace. Even though she made sure to let fans know that everything was okay in the caption— "I'm fine my neck is fine," she wrote— the rapper still addressed it on a recent red carpet.
"What gives with that Instagram post? You said you were fine but..." Entertainment Tonight asked Doja on the red carpet at a recent Victoria's Secret event. She went on to explain, "So my friend here. My date. My lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes. And so I just stole it from him." Doja went on to reassure fans, "I'm literally fine. Completely fine."
Doja Cat reveals she was just trolling with her neck brace Instagram pic this morning: "My neck is great." pic.twitter.com/cdDvBhy3Yw— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023
Doja Cat is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated new album Scarlet later this month. So far, she's shared three singles with the most recent being "Demons." The track dropped last Friday (September 1st) and featured a terrifying music video starring actress Christina Ricci. In addition to "Demons," Doja has shared two other singles from the project: "Attention" and "Paint The Town Red."
In another clip from the Victoria's Secret red carpet, Doja revealed that the second half of Scarlet will sound "very different" in comparison to the three singles she's released to promote the project. "These were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music. Then there's a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in 10 days. That half is very different from the first half," she explained.
Scarlet drops on September 22nd!
Doja Cat reveals the second half of her upcoming album 'SCARLET' is "very different" from the tracks she's released so far: "It's two periods, kind of." pic.twitter.com/g2qqXqWgOg— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023