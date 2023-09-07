Doja Cat Shares Update After Concerning Fans With Neck Brace Photo

Doja Cat sparked some concern after posting a photo that showed her wearing a neck brace. Even though she made sure to let fans know that everything was okay in the caption— "I'm fine my neck is fine," she wrote— the rapper still addressed it on a recent red carpet.

"What gives with that Instagram post? You said you were fine but..." Entertainment Tonight asked Doja on the red carpet at a recent Victoria's Secret event. She went on to explain, "So my friend here. My date. My lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes. And so I just stole it from him." Doja went on to reassure fans, "I'm literally fine. Completely fine."