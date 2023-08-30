Doja Cat Finally Announces New Album 'Scarlet': Here's When It Drops

Doja Cat's highly-anticipated new album is officially on the way! This week, the star took to social media to share the cover art for the album, titled Scarlet, which features a pink-tinted spider with a small red teardrop above it. Doja went on to reveal that fans can expect the album to drop on September 22nd.

The exciting announcement came just days after told fans that the album was finished and announced the third single "Demons," which was originally set to drop this Friday, September 1st, but Doja has since edited the caption on the announcement to simply show a timer.