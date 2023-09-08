How Prince Harry Commemorated First Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth's Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II passed away one year ago today (Friday, September 8th) and Prince Harry honored his grandmother by visiting her burial site. According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a private visit on Friday. People also reports that a royal source confirmed that several members of the royal family made vists to the chapel on the anniversary.

"In loving and everlasting memory," the royal family's official Twitter account wrote alongside a photo of the Queen in her younger years. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a post featuring more recent photos of the late monarch, including one from her Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022. "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C," they wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, passed on September 8th, 2022, due to old age. During the official national mourning period, the royals and members of the public— including David Beckham— paid their respects by participating in a week-long procession where the Queen's coffin traveled from various locations, including Westminster Hall for four full days of lying in state before her state funeral on September 19th.

According to CNN, more than 26 million people in the United Kingdom alone tuned in to watch the state funeral service, which was the first to be televised for a British monarch. She was laid to rest next to her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabethas well as her late husband, Prince Philip.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.