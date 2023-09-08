How Prince Harry Commemorated First Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth II passed away one year ago today (Friday, September 8th) and Prince Harry honored his grandmother by visiting her burial site. According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a private visit on Friday. People also reports that a royal source confirmed that several members of the royal family made vists to the chapel on the anniversary.

"In loving and everlasting memory," the royal family's official Twitter account wrote alongside a photo of the Queen in her younger years. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a post featuring more recent photos of the late monarch, including one from her Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022. "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C," they wrote.