How Prince Harry Commemorated First Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth's Death
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 8, 2023
Queen Elizabeth II passed away one year ago today (Friday, September 8th) and Prince Harry honored his grandmother by visiting her burial site. According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a private visit on Friday. People also reports that a royal source confirmed that several members of the royal family made vists to the chapel on the anniversary.
"In loving and everlasting memory," the royal family's official Twitter account wrote alongside a photo of the Queen in her younger years. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a post featuring more recent photos of the late monarch, including one from her Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022. "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C," they wrote.
Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C pic.twitter.com/SkmGtmpNEE— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 8, 2023
In loving and everlasting memory.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2023
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022. pic.twitter.com/K4sbYny40v
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, passed on September 8th, 2022, due to old age. During the official national mourning period, the royals and members of the public— including David Beckham— paid their respects by participating in a week-long procession where the Queen's coffin traveled from various locations, including Westminster Hall for four full days of lying in state before her state funeral on September 19th.
According to CNN, more than 26 million people in the United Kingdom alone tuned in to watch the state funeral service, which was the first to be televised for a British monarch. She was laid to rest next to her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as her late husband, Prince Philip.