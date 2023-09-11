Discount Retailer That Once Had 2,000 Stores Will Now Be Down To Just 2

The financial climate has been so challenging to retail chains that some companies that once were incredibly successful and popular, are needing to close some, if not all, stores. That's been the case for Sears, Pizza Hut, CVS, Walgreens and Boston Market, which are all shuttering some locations as a cost-cutting measure, and it's been especially true for major national chains like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning and Christmas Tree Shops, which have declared bankruptcy and closed all of their stores. It's also true for Kmart.

During the height of the discount retail giant, it was the second largest retailer in the country, with 2,000 Kmarts, but that number has dwindled down to just three over the past few years and, in a few weeks, there will only be two left in America. The company filed notification with the New Jersey Department of Labor that by October 29th, they would be laying off all the employees at the state's last Kmart, in Westwood. The store itself is set to close on September 30.

That means there will only be two remaining Kmarts in America, located in Miami, Florida and Binghamton, New York. The chain still has six other locations in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam. Meanwhile, there are "everything must go" signs posted on the NJ Kmart.