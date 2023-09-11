Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More To Honor Hip Hop 50 At MTV VMAs

‼️ MAJOR NEWS ‼️ These legends are coming together to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a can't-miss #VMA performance:



⭐️ Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

⭐️ @RealDougEFresh

⭐️ @DJFlash4eva and the Furious Five

⭐️ @LLCoolJ

⭐️ @LilTunechi

⭐️ @NICKIMINAJ



TOMORROW at 8p on @MTV!!