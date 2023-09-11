Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More To Honor Hip Hop 50 At MTV VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2023
The VMAs' lengthy performance schedule just got a little bit bigger thanks to its upcoming tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.
On Monday, September 11, MTV and BACARDÍ revealed their plans to honor Hip Hop 50 during the finale of the Video Music Awards. Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Doug E. Fresh, LL Cool J, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will all join forces for the extravagant performance. During Tuesday’s broadcast, the VMAs will debut custom BACARDÍ content featuring Don Toliver and DJ Premier ahead of the special Hip-Hop tribute performance.
⭐️ Darryl “DMC” McDaniels
⭐️ @RealDougEFresh
⭐️ @DJFlash4eva and the Furious Five
⭐️ @LLCoolJ
⭐️ @LilTunechi
⭐️ @NICKIMINAJ
The performance will come just weeks after Run-DMC performed at their final concert together at the Hip-Hop 50 Live show in The Bronx. LL Cool J will return to the VMA stage as a performer for the first time in over 25 years after he served as a host last year alongside Jack Harlow and Minaj. The Pink Friday rapper will also return to serve as the host of the event, and perform her own set during the show. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne is set to perform his new single "Kat Food" for the first time on national television.
The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 is set to feature a long list of all-star performances from Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Shakira and Diddy, who will receive this year's Global Icon Award. The MTV VMA's are happening on September 12 at 8 p.m. live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. MTV and TelevisaUnivision are also partnering up for the first time for a live simulcast on UniMas and an encore on Univision at 11:30PM ET.