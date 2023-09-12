Doja Cat Rocks Sexy Secretary Look For Stunning 2023 VMAs Performance

Doja Cat is just a little over a week away from releasing her new album Scarlet and she hit the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage to give fans a sneak peak of what to expect. On Tuesday, September 12th, the rapper/singer joined her musical peers for a performance of her three new singles. After walking the red carpet in nothing but a spider web, Doja opted for a tame but sexy secretary look wearing glasses, putting her blonde hair up in a loose bun, and wearing a matching gray blazer and skirt.

However, her backup dancers kept it creepy by covering themselves in blood the way Doja is seen in her music video for "Attention," which is the first song she performed. Walking through the crowd while spitting bars, Doja Cat was hyped up by comedian Tiffany Haddish. Making her way to the stage, Doja then transitioned to her biggest hit from Scarlet so far, "Paint The Town Red." The single recently broke the record for the biggest single-day streams for a female rap song, dethroning Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP." Ditching the glasses and blazers and letting her hair down, Doja closed out her set with her most recently released song, "Demon."