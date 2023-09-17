Billie Eilish Teases Her 'Next Album' During Music Midtown Performance

Billie Eilish dropped a hint about her next studio album during a recent performance. While headlining the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, September 16th, Eilish took a moment to address the crowd. After thanking her fans for coming out to her performance, the Grammy winner slyly added, "I will see you after the next album comes out."



The crowd, of course, went wild at the mention of her third studio album. Whenever it comes out, it will be the follow-up to her sophomore album Happier Than Ever which dropped in the summer of 2021. Her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? arrived in 2019.