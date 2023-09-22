Shakira Reflects On Being Honest About Gerard Piqué Split In Her Music

Shakira is opening up about her decision to discuss her breakup with Gerard Piqué on songs like "BZRP Music Session #53." In a recent interview, the Colombian superstar revealed that people on her team discouraged her from being so open about her personal life in her music. However, Shakira insisted on being honest in her popular collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, which arrived not too long after she parted ways with Piqué.

“When I did that session, people on my team were saying, ‘Please change this. Don’t even think about coming out with those lyrics.’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ I’m not a diplomat in the United Nations. I’m an artist, and I have the right to work on my emotions through my music," she told Billboard. Shakira continued, "I think songs like the Bizarrap session or like the one I did with Karol [G, called "TGQ"] have given many women strength, self-empowerment, self-confidence and also the backing to express and say what they need to say.”

The pop star was recently celebrated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and received the Video Vanguard award, marking the first time the award has been given to a South American artist. After giving a show-stopping performance featuring non-stop dancing, knives, a drumline, and some of the most graceful crowd-surfing we've ever seen, Shakira returned to the stage to thank her fans for decades of support. She went on to thank her collaborators over the years and "my parents and my kids, Mila and Sasha, who are here. Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me feel that mamma can do it all."