Public Enemy Debuts New Song During Revitalizing Performance

Public Enemy debuted a new song during their latest unforgettable performance.



On Saturday night, September 23, the esteemed rap duo out of Long Island, NY invaded the stage inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and opened up the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Chuck rocked an all-black fit while Flavor Flav rocked an all-metallic silver ensemble with his signature oversized clock necklace. Chuck D and Flavor Flav kicked things off by performing classics from "Harder Than You Think" to newer joints like the DJ Premier-produced "State of the Union (STFU)." Towards the end of their set, they even debuted a new song called "Everywhere Man."