Public Enemy Debuts New Song During Revitalizing Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
September 24, 2023
Public Enemy debuted a new song during their latest unforgettable performance.
On Saturday night, September 23, the esteemed rap duo out of Long Island, NY invaded the stage inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and opened up the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Chuck rocked an all-black fit while Flavor Flav rocked an all-metallic silver ensemble with his signature oversized clock necklace. Chuck D and Flavor Flav kicked things off by performing classics from "Harder Than You Think" to newer joints like the DJ Premier-produced "State of the Union (STFU)." Towards the end of their set, they even debuted a new song called "Everywhere Man."
They couldn't leave without delivering memorable hits like "Can't Truss It," "Rebel Without A Pause" and "Fight The Power." It's been about five or six years since Public Enemy has performed live together. During a conversation with The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God during the pre-show, Flavor Flav said that he and Chuck took a brief break to focus on their personal lives.
Their latest appearance comes after other Hip-Hop artists like Lil Durk and J. Cole made history at iHeart's annual music festival. On night one, Durk brought out Cole to perform their hit song "All My Life" together for the first time live. They made the surprise happen before Lil Wayne hit the stage and delivered a nostalgic set his fans couldn't get enough of.
Their set also comes after Chuck D joined a slew of other rap legends to fight for more transparent healthcare. He teamed up with Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and French Montana to help bring Power to the Patients in a forceful PSA. They joined forces to demand that all elected officials "commit to creating a healthcare system with transparency to allow for more honest, affordable, and equitable health care across the country." Watch the PSA here.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31. Check out more scenes from their set below.