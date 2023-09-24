Foo Fighters Get The Crowd Moving In Energetic Career-Spanning Set

The next two songs marked the halfway point of the set. Grohl encouraged the crowd to sing along to "My Hero," a crowd favorite from 1997's The Colour and the Shape, and they absolutely listened. As fans sang out "There goes my hero/ He's ordinary," some were even brought to tears. Grohl praised the crowd for singing along, telling them, "You guys are good at this s---." The band moved from their older hits to one of their newer ones, "Rescued," from their 2023 album But Here We Are.

The band took it back nearly 20 years to "Best Of You" from the 2005 album In Your Honor, a song that sparked the energy even more as everyone screamed along to the question, "Is someone getting the best of, the best, the best, the best of you? Are you gone and on to someone new?"

As they often do, the band ended their set with "Everlong," dedicating the The Colour and the Shape song to all the bands that performed throughout the night, including Public Enemy who Grohl said was "one of my favorite bands of all time."

Grohl clearly had a great time, repeatedly telling the crowd that it was "good s---" and even said that the performance was "f------ awesome" as soon as he stepped foot off stage after their set.