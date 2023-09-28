Post Malone Reveals Why He Keeps His Daughter Out Of The Spotlight

Post Malone has good reasons for keeping his private family life completely separate from his career. In a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, the rapper discussed his decision to keep his fiancée and their 16-month-old daughter out of the spotlight.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready," he said. "We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening."

Malone and his fiancée welcomed their baby girl in May 2022 and has previously talked about how fatherhood has changed his life. "I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he wrote before giving fans an explanation for his change in weight. earlier this year. "I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel." Post Malone also shared that he's trying to give up "smokes and brews" next but " i like to consider myself a patient man."