Ariana Grande Fans Are Gearing Up For New Music After New Instagram Post

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande fans have been hungry for new music for a while now! Since the superstar dashed off to the UK to film the highly-anticipated movie adaptations of the hit musical WICKED, she's released a collaboration with The Weeknd and live versions of songs off her debut album Yours Truly to celebrate its 10th anniversary. However, the last time she released new material was 2020's Positions. The album featured hits like "Positions" and "34+35."

Now that filming on WICKED Part 1 has wrapped, fans were excited and hopeful after noticing Grande has been hanging out with a legendary pop music producer in a photo dump she shared on Instagram on Monday, October 2nd.

Towards the end of the photo series, Grande shared a roof-top selfie with Swedish producer Max Martin, who is responsible for some of the pop star's biggest hits like "Into You," "Problem," "Dangerous Woman," and "Break Free." After the Twitter account Pop Base reshared the photo, fans took to the comments to share their excitement about what it could mean. "Ariana getting her sauce back," one fan commented with another adding, "She is definitely coming soon!!!" One fan also predicted, "We gonna get more hits."

In more personal news, Grande officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years Dalton Gomez last month. On Monday, September 18th, Ariana's lawyer filed the divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Gomez filed immediately after in what TMZ called "a clearly-coordinated effort." TMZ's sources added that it took a while between the date of separation and the divorce filings because Grande and Gomez took their time ironing out the details. The source shared that there are no hard feelings between them and "they've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of the process."

Ariana Grande
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.