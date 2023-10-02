Ariana Grande Fans Are Gearing Up For New Music After New Instagram Post
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 2, 2023
Ariana Grande fans have been hungry for new music for a while now! Since the superstar dashed off to the UK to film the highly-anticipated movie adaptations of the hit musical WICKED, she's released a collaboration with The Weeknd and live versions of songs off her debut album Yours Truly to celebrate its 10th anniversary. However, the last time she released new material was 2020's Positions. The album featured hits like "Positions" and "34+35."
Now that filming on WICKED Part 1 has wrapped, fans were excited and hopeful after noticing Grande has been hanging out with a legendary pop music producer in a photo dump she shared on Instagram on Monday, October 2nd.
Towards the end of the photo series, Grande shared a roof-top selfie with Swedish producer Max Martin, who is responsible for some of the pop star's biggest hits like "Into You," "Problem," "Dangerous Woman," and "Break Free." After the Twitter account Pop Base reshared the photo, fans took to the comments to share their excitement about what it could mean. "Ariana getting her sauce back," one fan commented with another adding, "She is definitely coming soon!!!" One fan also predicted, "We gonna get more hits."
In more personal news, Grande officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years Dalton Gomez last month. On Monday, September 18th, Ariana's lawyer filed the divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Gomez filed immediately after in what TMZ called "a clearly-coordinated effort." TMZ's sources added that it took a while between the date of separation and the divorce filings because Grande and Gomez took their time ironing out the details. The source shared that there are no hard feelings between them and "they've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of the process."