Ariana Grande Fans Are Gearing Up For New Music After New Instagram Post

Towards the end of the photo series, Grande shared a roof-top selfie with Swedish producer Max Martin, who is responsible for some of the pop star's biggest hits like "Into You," "Problem," "Dangerous Woman," and "Break Free." After the Twitter account Pop Base reshared the photo, fans took to the comments to share their excitement about what it could mean. "Ariana getting her sauce back," one fan commented with another adding, "She is definitely coming soon!!!" One fan also predicted, "We gonna get more hits."

In more personal news, Grande officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years Dalton Gomez last month. On Monday, September 18th, Ariana's lawyer filed the divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Gomez filed immediately after in what TMZ called "a clearly-coordinated effort." TMZ's sources added that it took a while between the date of separation and the divorce filings because Grande and Gomez took their time ironing out the details. The source shared that there are no hard feelings between them and "they've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of the process."