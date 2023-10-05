Pete Davidson Set To Return To 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson is returning to the stage that launched his career. This week, Saturday Night Live announced they would finally be starting their 49th season this month after a long hiatus due to the writer's strike. On October 14th, the new season will kick off with alum Davidson hosting and rapper Ice Spice serving as the musical guest.

This will be Davidson's first time back on SNL since he left the show in 2022. The news comes months after it was rumored that he would be hosting the long-running live sketch comedy show back in May. However, the season concluded on April 15th, 2023 with host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G.