Pete Davidson Set To Return To 'Saturday Night Live'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2023
Pete Davidson is returning to the stage that launched his career. This week, Saturday Night Live announced they would finally be starting their 49th season this month after a long hiatus due to the writer's strike. On October 14th, the new season will kick off with alum Davidson hosting and rapper Ice Spice serving as the musical guest.
This will be Davidson's first time back on SNL since he left the show in 2022. The news comes months after it was rumored that he would be hosting the long-running live sketch comedy show back in May. However, the season concluded on April 15th, 2023 with host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G.
“He’s very excited to go back. [Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way," a source close to Davidson told Page Six back in April. Pete will be on the show to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, which is also executive produced by SNL creator/producer Lorne Michaels. “Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne," the source added.
Pete had been a cast member on SNL for eight years when he performed in his final show in May 2022. For his final appearance, he said goodbye to viewers on the "Weekend Update" desk and addressed all of the gossip and controversies he'd been tangled up in during his run on the show.