Jimin Of BTS Previews New Solo Documentary 'Jimin's Production Diary'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 10, 2023
Jimin has announced a new solo documentary! This week, the BTS member revealed that the new film, Jimin's Production Diary, will hit Weverse on October 23rd. On Tuesday, October 10th, he also shared a short teaser for the documentary which shows him going through the process of recording solo music in his studio.
In a voice-over, Jimin explains, "It’s something that I shouldn’t think too simply. It became the opportunity to know what I should do more clearly.” He added, “I can say that there are more things I want to do.” A longer trailer is expected to be released later this week on October 13, according to Billboard, and pre-orders for the film will start on October 14th.
The ARMY will also be treated to additional pieces of content like lyric videos, new posters, a quiz show, and a personal message from Jimin to all of his fans. Jimin's Production Diary is the most recent streaming content from a BTS member. Last year, it was announced that HYBE and Disney had teamed up to release a total of five streaming titles, three of those being centered around BTS and BTS members. So far, two of three have been released with the docuseries Monuments: Beyond the Star still on the way.
As for Jimin, his solo debut FACE dropped on March 24th. Fellow BTS member Jung Kook is gearing up to release his own solo debut album titled Golden on November 3rd. The 11-track album will include his previously released singles "Seven" featuring Latto and the recently released Jack Harlow collaboration, "3D."