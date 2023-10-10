Jimin Of BTS Previews New Solo Documentary 'Jimin's Production Diary'

Jimin has announced a new solo documentary! This week, the BTS member revealed that the new film, Jimin's Production Diary, will hit Weverse on October 23rd. On Tuesday, October 10th, he also shared a short teaser for the documentary which shows him going through the process of recording solo music in his studio.

In a voice-over, Jimin explains, "It’s something that I shouldn’t think too simply. It became the opportunity to know what I should do more clearly.” He added, “I can say that there are more things I want to do.” A longer trailer is expected to be released later this week on October 13, according to Billboard, and pre-orders for the film will start on October 14th.