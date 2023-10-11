Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share New Statement After Custody Agreement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are speaking out after it was revealed that the two have come to an amicable agreement on their custody battle. On Tuesday morning (October 10th), it was reported that the former couple were one step closer to resolving the custody arrangement of their two young daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, after days of mediation. Documents obtained by Page Six stated that an "amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming" and they have reached a temporary custody agreement that has already begun.

Later that day, Jonas and Turner shared a statement to the media on their resolution. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they told E! News. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

As the two stars hashed out their divorce in mediation, Turner has been spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift on several occasions. She also has been staying in a New York City home owned by Swift amid her divorce, according to People.