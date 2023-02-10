Lizzo Says She Stole Adele's Wine At The Grammys
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 10, 2023
Lizzo is spilling more details from her glowing night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last weekend. If you tuned in on Sunday, February 5th, you'll know that Lizzo and Adele sat at the same table on Music's Biggest Night and looked like they had the best time ever. The Record of the Year winner stopped by to chat with the Elvis Duran & The Morning Show on Friday, February 10th and revealed that she brought several flasks to the event and even ended up stealing the wine she brought for Adele.
"Mine was tequila. I had tequila in a flask," Lizzo said when asked what she and Adele were drinking on that special night. "And I also had a flask of white wine," she said with a question mark. Lizzo then asked someone off-camera, "White wine, right? It wasn't rosé because it was Adele's. What's it called?" After confirming it's called, "Sauvignon blanc," Lizzo hilariously revealed, "I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers."
"I have so many flasks," Lizzo shared. "I had like three flasks at the table. I have a flask collection to go with whatever I'm wearing or where I'm going. Always be prepared," she joked. Lizzo had a huge night at the Grammys but her year is just getting started. The singer received the most nominations, along with Drake and Jack Harlow, at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. You can vote on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website before the show airs live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27th, on FOX. Later in the year, she'll be headlining Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley in late May as well as New York City's Governor's Ball in early June.