Lizzo Says She Stole Adele's Wine At The Grammys

Lizzo is spilling more details from her glowing night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last weekend. If you tuned in on Sunday, February 5th, you'll know that Lizzo and Adele sat at the same table on Music's Biggest Night and looked like they had the best time ever. The Record of the Year winner stopped by to chat with the Elvis Duran & The Morning Show on Friday, February 10th and revealed that she brought several flasks to the event and even ended up stealing the wine she brought for Adele.

"Mine was tequila. I had tequila in a flask," Lizzo said when asked what she and Adele were drinking on that special night. "And I also had a flask of white wine," she said with a question mark. Lizzo then asked someone off-camera, "White wine, right? It wasn't rosé because it was Adele's. What's it called?" After confirming it's called, "Sauvignon blanc," Lizzo hilariously revealed, "I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers."