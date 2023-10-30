Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Brilliant Halloween Costumes
By Katrina Nattress
October 31, 2023
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the king and queen of Halloween, and they proved it again this year with brilliant costumes. The couple paid homage to '80s horror by dressing up like Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from the 1988 movie Beetlejuice. What's even better is they dressed in the character's iconic wedding scene outfits. Barker looked unrecognizable covered in white makeup and donning a green wig (it's weird seeing him without tattoos!), and Kardashian teased up her hair and hid her baby bump under a billowing red dress.
"I'm the ghost with the most, babe," they captioned the carousel of photos. Check out the post below.
Barker and Kardashian are expecting their first baby together, and shared the news during one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles when Kardashian held up a sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant!" from the crowd. In September, she underwent a scary "urgent fetal surgery" that caused Barker to leave his band and postponed several dates in order to be by his wife's side. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote next to a photo of Barker holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm. Thankfully, both mama and baby seem to be healthy now.