Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the king and queen of Halloween, and they proved it again this year with brilliant costumes. The couple paid homage to '80s horror by dressing up like Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from the 1988 movie Beetlejuice. What's even better is they dressed in the character's iconic wedding scene outfits. Barker looked unrecognizable covered in white makeup and donning a green wig (it's weird seeing him without tattoos!), and Kardashian teased up her hair and hid her baby bump under a billowing red dress.

"I'm the ghost with the most, babe," they captioned the carousel of photos. Check out the post below.