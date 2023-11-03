Mariah Carey Reacts To Being In Britney Spears' Memoir
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 3, 2023
Mariah Carey has responded to being mentioned in Britney Spears' best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Carey was asked what she thought about her shoutout in the book. "I love her, actually," Mariah shared.
Kimmel went on to read the excerpt from the book in which Britney recalls being star-struck while meeting Mariah Carey for the first time and watching her use a ring light to capture the perfect photo together. "Of course I had a ring light," Carey said. "By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because, for me, I don't like underlighting. It's very specific." She added, "That's super sweet what Britney said about me."
Kimmel and Mariah bring up Spears at the 12:25 mark in the video below.
Spears' memoir hit shelves last month and made headlines for several bombshells about her career and past relationship with Justin Timberlake. After revealing that Timberlake pressured her to get an abortion when she became pregnant with their child and later dumped her over a two-word text, the internet promptly turned on the *NSYNC singer. In a later TMZ interview, Timberlake's bandmate Lance Bass came to his defense telling fans, "Everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness Britney did, so let’s take a note from her.”
As for Mariah Carey, she's currently at peak powers after kicking off the holiday season in a hilarious new video earlier this week. You can catch her on her Merry Christmas One and All Tour starting December 15th.