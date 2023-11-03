Mariah Carey Reacts To Being In Britney Spears' Memoir

Mariah Carey has responded to being mentioned in Britney Spears' best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Carey was asked what she thought about her shoutout in the book. "I love her, actually," Mariah shared.

Kimmel went on to read the excerpt from the book in which Britney recalls being star-struck while meeting Mariah Carey for the first time and watching her use a ring light to capture the perfect photo together. "Of course I had a ring light," Carey said. "By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because, for me, I don't like underlighting. It's very specific." She added, "That's super sweet what Britney said about me."

Kimmel and Mariah bring up Spears at the 12:25 mark in the video below.