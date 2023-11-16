Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Reveals If He Thinks His Dad Will Ever Tour Again

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with spinal pain for years. In February, he announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health; however, the Prince of Darkness recently revealed that he plans to release "one more album" and "get back on the road." Will the latter really happen? His son Jack doesn't think so.

The younger Osbourne spoke about his father's condition during an interview with The Messenger. “I don’t think he’ll tour again,” he said, but that doesn't mean he thinks his dad will never play live again.

“But he’s gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that," Jack added. "He’s not done yet.”

The 74-year-old's surgery woes began in 2019 when he slipped and fell, aggravating a spinal injury he endure in 2003 due to a near fatal ATV accident. In September, Ozzy announced he was undergoing a fourth spinal surgery, which he said would be his last no matter the outcome. “Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said on The Osbournes podcast. “Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Last week, the former Black Sabbath singer was seen leaving a medical building in Beverly Hills with his whole head wrapped up in bandages. It's unclear what procedure he underwent.