Ozzy Osbourne Leaves Medical Facility With Head Heavily Wrapped In Bandages

By Katrina Nattress

November 10, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with spinal pain for years, and his latest trip to the doctor left him heavily bandaged. As TMZ reports, the Prince of Darkness was seen leaving a medical building in Beverly Hills with his whole head wrapped up in bandages. It's unclear what procedure he underwent.

In September, Ozzy announced he was undergoing a fourth spinal surgery, which he said would be his last no matter the outcome. “Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said on The Osbournes podcast. “Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

The 74-year-old's surgery woes began in 2019 when he slipped and fell, aggravating a spinal injury he endure in 2003 due to a near fatal ATV accident.

In February, Ozzy announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health. Less than three weeks later, he released a statement that outlined his desire to be on the road again. He announced he'd be coming out of retirement for the Power Trip festival, but unfortunately suffered another health setback that forced him to cancel.

Despite it all, Ozzy's determined to keep going. He recently revealed that he plans to release "one more album" and "get back on the road."

Ozzy Osbourne
