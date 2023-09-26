Ozzy Osbourne Shares Revised Future Plans Amid Ongoing Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne has been suffering from health setback after health setback in recent years, but he's determined not to thrown in the towel.

This month, the Prince of Darkness underwent his fourth and final spinal surgery, and shared some positive news in a new interview. “I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god," he says. "I’m feeling okay – it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”

And that's not the only positive news Ozzy gave. He also divulged that he plans to put out a new album in 2024 and get back to touring. “I’m getting myself fit," he said. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year," he added. "I want to take my time with this one!”

Ozzy's surgery woes began in 2019 when he slipped and fell, aggravating a spinal injury he endure in 2003 due to a near fatal ATV accident.

In February, he announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health. Less than three weeks later, he released a statement that outlined his desire to be on the road again. He announced he'd be coming out of retirement for the Power Trip festival, but unfortunately suffered another health setback that forced him to cancel.