Ozzy Osbourne Says Next Spinal Surgery Is His Last No Matter The Outcome

Ozzy Osbourne is undergoing a fourth spinal surgery, and it's going to be his last no matter the outcome. During an episode of The Osbournes Podcast that aired on Tuesday (September 19), the Prince of Darkness admitted he "can't" go through with another procedure after this.

“Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said (note: it's unclear what date the episode was recorded). “Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Osbourne has been open about his struggles with health as of late. “My feet feel like I’ve got bricks tied to them when I’m walking.” he said during the podcast. “I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I’ve got diving boots on when I’m walking. I think it’s the nerves… Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my a** and walk around the block a few times.”

However, despite it all the 74-year-old still thinks he's got a lot of life left in him. “I’m far from being on my last leg,” he promised.

Osbourne's surgery woes began in 2019 when he slipped and fell, aggravating a spinal injury he endure in 2003 due to a near fatal ATV accident.

In February, Osbourne announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health. Less than three weeks later, he released a statement that outlined his desire to be on the road again. He announced he'd be coming out of retirement for the Power Trip festival, but unfortunately the Prince of Darkness suffered another health setback that forced him to cancel.

Watch the full episode of The Osbournes Podcast above.