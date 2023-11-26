Billy Joel Got 'Dad Points' For Taking Daughters To Meet Taylor Swift

Being a Swiftie is a family affair in the Joel household! Billy Joel recently recalled taking his two daughters, 8-year-old Della Rose and 6-year-old Remmy Anne, with his wife Alexis Roderick to see Taylor Swift on her popular Eras Tour.

The legendary musician revealed to People that he "got very cool Dad points" for taking his youngest kids to Swift's Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Florida earlier this year. He also, of course, helped them meet the Grammy winner. Joel also shared some sweet words about Swift when asked what he thinks of the singer. "Oh, she's great. She's really very good," he said before adding, "We're going to probably go see her again."