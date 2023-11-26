Billy Joel Got 'Dad Points' For Taking Daughters To Meet Taylor Swift
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 26, 2023
Being a Swiftie is a family affair in the Joel household! Billy Joel recently recalled taking his two daughters, 8-year-old Della Rose and 6-year-old Remmy Anne, with his wife Alexis Roderick to see Taylor Swift on her popular Eras Tour.
The legendary musician revealed to People that he "got very cool Dad points" for taking his youngest kids to Swift's Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Florida earlier this year. He also, of course, helped them meet the Grammy winner. Joel also shared some sweet words about Swift when asked what he thinks of the singer. "Oh, she's great. She's really very good," he said before adding, "We're going to probably go see her again."
While Swift is currently wrapping up her international tour dates before taking a well-deserved break for the holidays, she'll be bringing the Eras Tour back to the US in the new year. Swifties in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto will have a chance to see Swift explore all of her musical eras but they will have to wait a bit as the new tour dates are slated for the fall of 2024.
This weekend, Swift hit the stage in São Paulo following a tragic stint in Rio de Janeiro where her fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, fell ill inside the stadium due to the sweltering temperatures and was rushed to the hospital. Upon the news of Ana's death, Swift released a statement saying she was "shattered." She added, "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."