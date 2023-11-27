Beyoncé Reveals She Didn't Want Blue Ivy To Perform On 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyoncé didn't initially want to have her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, perform on the Renaissance World Tour. Over the weekend, the premiere of the singer's upcoming concert documentary, RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé, was held in Los Angeles and outlets shared some revelations from the screening.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé said in the film per The New York Times. The article went on to recount that she was "dismayed" when her Blue Ivy read comments online critiquing her dancing but was proud when she trained even harder for future performances instead of just quitting.

On Saturday night (November 25th), Beyoncé joined a star-studded guest list to watch her upcoming film RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Other guests at the premiere included her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Willaims, Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Gabrielle Union, Robin Thede, Kevin Aviance, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, and more. After wrapping up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night (October 1st), the singer unveiled the exciting news just a day later, that the concert film would play in theaters next month. The film will hit theaters starting December 1st.

