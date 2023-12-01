Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds To Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Taylor Swift's publicist Tree Paine has called out the popular celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, after they shared a rumor that the pop star secretly married her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," she wrote in a Tweet on Thursday night (November 30th).

Deuxmoi's post claimed that Swift had "a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a "marriage" by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal." The post followed Swifties' reaction to Jack Antonoff revealing that the Grammy winner wrote her Midnights Vault track "You're Losing Me" in December 2021, which is assumed to be about her breakup with Alwyn.

Paine went on to directly deny the secret marriage rumor. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind," she wrote. "This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."