Sophie Turner Breaks Social Media Silence After Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner shared her first post on social media following her divorce from Joe Jonas. This weekend, the Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself wearing a friendship bracelet that read "FEARLESS," seemingly referencing Taylor Swift's song and album of the same name. Fans later shared that the bracelet was one from the bunch that *NSYNC gifted Swift when they presented her an award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month.

On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."