Sophie Turner Breaks Social Media Silence After Joe Jonas Split
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 9, 2023
Sophie Turner shared her first post on social media following her divorce from Joe Jonas. This weekend, the Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself wearing a friendship bracelet that read "FEARLESS," seemingly referencing Taylor Swift's song and album of the same name. Fans later shared that the bracelet was one from the bunch that *NSYNC gifted Swift when they presented her an award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month.
On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
💕 | The ‘fearless’ friendship bracelet Sophie Turner is wearing is one of the ones gifted to Taylor by @NSYNC pic.twitter.com/R3FisX9MZa— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 9, 2023
As the two stars continue to hash out their divorce in mediation, primarily whether their two daughters Willa and Delphine will reside in the US or the UK, Turner has been spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift on several occasions. She also has been staying in a New York City home owned by Swift amid her divorce, according to People.
Meanwhile, Joe Jonas is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers and has subtly nodded to his divorce while addressing fans on stage. During their show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9th, Joe took a moment to break his silence on the matter. "It’s been a crazy week," Joe told the crowd. “I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” The singer also got visibly emotional while singing "Hesitate," a song he wrote for Turner while they were together.