Cardi B Confirms Breakup With Offset: 'I've Been Single For A Minute Now'

“I have been single for a minute now," Cardi said. "I have been afraid to — not afraid, I just didn’t know how to tell the world. The last time I got on live I wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how so I changed my mind. But it’s been like this for a minute now. I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning.”



Cardi B and Offset first got together in 2017 and got married that same year. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, in 2018. A few months later, the couple separated yet reunited following a massive apology Offset made on stage during Cardi's set at Rolling Loud California. The couple had been together ever since and even brought their son Wave into the world in 2021. However, they had their fair share of issues from cheating allegations to public spats that played out on social media.



Bardi announced their breakup after Blueface claimed his ex Chrisean Rock slept with Offset last month. Both Rock and the Set It Off rapper vehemently denied the rumor. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.