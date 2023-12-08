Louis Partridge Rocks Out To Olivia Rodrigo At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Olivia Rodrigo had some special people supporting her in the audience for her performance at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. On Friday, December 8th, Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge, fellow pop star Conan Gray, and Rodrigo's former Bizaardvark costar Madison Hu were all spotted together rocking out to her set.

In the sweet video, Rodrigo's three friends were captured dancing and passionately singing along to one of her songs. Fans are also convinced that Rodrigo is currently dating Partridge after they were spotted together in London in October per People. Neither star has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors as of December 8th.