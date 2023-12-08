Louis Partridge Rocks Out To Olivia Rodrigo At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 10, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo had some special people supporting her in the audience for her performance at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. On Friday, December 8th, Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge, fellow pop star Conan Gray, and Rodrigo's former Bizaardvark costar Madison Hu were all spotted together rocking out to her set.
In the sweet video, Rodrigo's three friends were captured dancing and passionately singing along to one of her songs. Fans are also convinced that Rodrigo is currently dating Partridge after they were spotted together in London in October per People. Neither star has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors as of December 8th.
Rodrigo's friends and rumored boyfriend were far from the only ones going hard during her set which featured hits like "Good 4 U," "Drivers License," "get him back!" and many more. Even fellow Jingle Ball performer Jelly Roll was so excited for Rodrigo to close out the night, that he shared a sweet moment with fans about it right before his own set.
In addition to Rodrigo, Z100 Jingle Ball's impressive lineup included SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Pentatonix, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.